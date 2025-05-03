Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Banner by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Banner by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

