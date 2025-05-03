Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $462.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.