Barclays Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $77.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

