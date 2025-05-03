Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of STX opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.31. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.