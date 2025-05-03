Barclays PLC Acquires 1,353 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,190,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 814,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 672,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 578,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 401,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

