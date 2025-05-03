Barclays PLC Acquires 16,595 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alphatec worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 305,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $365,317.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 668,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,020.91. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,725. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.