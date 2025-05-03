Barclays PLC Acquires 16,595 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alphatec worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 305,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $365,317.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 668,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,020.91. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,725. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.