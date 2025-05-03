Barclays PLC Acquires 47,959 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 205.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Sila Realty Trust worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $16,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 318,737 shares during the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

SILA stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

