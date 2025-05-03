Barclays PLC Acquires 747 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $713.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.91 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

