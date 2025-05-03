Barclays PLC Acquires 8,010 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Orion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

