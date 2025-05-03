Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,242 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,792,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 505,569 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 475,268 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

