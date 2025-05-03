Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.40% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NRIM opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $91.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,827.62. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

