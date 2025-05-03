Barclays PLC Buys 2,522 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Century Aluminum worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 319,164 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENX stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

