Barclays PLC Buys 4,570 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autohome by 78.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 1,004,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Autohome Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

