Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 784.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21,563.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $889.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

