Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 332,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 1.6 %

SBLK opened at $15.03 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SBLK. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

