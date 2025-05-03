Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $50,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $593,098.20. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $84,795. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

