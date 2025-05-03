Barclays PLC Grows Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,163,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,915,000 after buying an additional 576,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 658,617 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,664 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS opened at $3.84 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $641.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

