Barclays PLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,008 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,742,000. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

