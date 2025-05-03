Barclays PLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tiptree by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $21.04 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

