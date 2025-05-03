Barclays PLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Safehold worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Safehold by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 214,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of SAFE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

