Barclays PLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after acquiring an additional 456,117 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 123,042 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

