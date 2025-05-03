Barclays PLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81,097 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,266,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,271,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

