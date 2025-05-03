Barclays PLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,529,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after buying an additional 276,807 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 163,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 111,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 7.0 %

OMI stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $23.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,738,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,618.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,469,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,920,464.22. This represents a 22.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.