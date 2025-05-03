Barclays PLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Proto Labs Stock Up 7.2 %

PRLB opened at $38.39 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $912.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

