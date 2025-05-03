Barclays PLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,432,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,570,000 after acquiring an additional 134,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 513,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Vimeo by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,194,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 983,198 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $844.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

