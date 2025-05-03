Barclays PLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Neumora Therapeutics were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 78,252 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

