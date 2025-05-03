Barclays PLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Bristow Group worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $316,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,166,821 shares in the company, valued at $101,591,617.68. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VTOL opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

