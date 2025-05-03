Barclays PLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $1,494,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,866,601.56. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329 over the last three months. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM Research Trading Up 7.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $19.93 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

