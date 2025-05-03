Barclays PLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Equinox Gold worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.27 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

