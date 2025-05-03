Barclays PLC Increases Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 314,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $522.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.