Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. This trade represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

