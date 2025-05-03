Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

