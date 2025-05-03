Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,226.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $30.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.