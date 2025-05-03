Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of The Hackett Group worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $727.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

