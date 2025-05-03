Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after buying an additional 106,880 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $55,680,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $47,478,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.