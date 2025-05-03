Barclays PLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.