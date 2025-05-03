Barclays PLC Purchases 24,422 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of OLO worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLO. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,660,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OLO by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OLO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

OLO stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.42. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.76 million. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

