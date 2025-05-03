Barclays PLC Purchases 38,868 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

