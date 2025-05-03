Barclays PLC Purchases 5,974 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Shutterstock worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in Shutterstock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

