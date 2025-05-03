Barclays PLC Purchases 6,376 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHRB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,000.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $859.87 million and a P/E ratio of 23.91.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.68%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,381.23. The trade was a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,939 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,187.50. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,263 in the last three months. 10.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.