Barclays PLC Raises Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,723,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,415,708. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,993,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.30 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

