Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Metallus worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metallus during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $552.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

