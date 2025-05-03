Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter worth $206,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

In other Freedom news, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $465,001.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,192. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,011.78. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,973 shares of company stock worth $4,883,489. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freedom Trading Up 2.7 %

FRHC opened at $145.62 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

About Freedom

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.