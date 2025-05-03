Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

