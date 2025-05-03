Barclays PLC Sells 27,403 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -822.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

