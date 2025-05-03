Barclays PLC Sells 6,376 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 913,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 590,639 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.80. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.