Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPCH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 199,454 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.