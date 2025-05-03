B&D White Capital Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price target (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $205.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

