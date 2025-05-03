BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,771 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $130,770.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,930.04. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $103,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,225. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,533. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

