BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

